Thursday was a busy day for volunteer firefighters across Indiana County.
Plumville District and Marion Center companies were busy with two calls in northern Indiana County.
At 12:58 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched those departments, along with state police and Citizens’ Ambulance, to a one-vehicle accident with entrapment along Richmond Road in East Mahoning Township.
Then, at 2:40 p.m., Plumville District and Marion Center volunteers were called out again, along with Dayton and Rural Valley firefighters from Armstrong County and the Perry Township company from Jefferson County, to 5238 Route 210 in North Mahoning Township.
A vehicle caught fire there and the flames also damaged an adjacent building. Creekside Volunteer Fire Company also was called to stand by at the Plumville District fire hall.
Then, at 5 p.m., a structure fire along Barrondale Road in Burrell Township brought out Blairsville, Black Lick, Homer City and Coral-Graceton volunteer firefighters, as well as an Indiana County Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance.