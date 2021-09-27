MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP — Two fires in as many days, four miles apart, kept volunteer fire crews busy over the weekend in eastern Indiana County.
Neither fire is believed to be suspicious in nature, and no injuries were reported.
The first happened on Saturday at 11:12 a.m., when Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Cherry Tree, Commodore, Glen Campbell and Clymer volunteer firefighters, as well as Indiana County Team 900, Hope volunteer firefighters from Northern Cambria and Citizens’ Ambulance to a garage attached to a house at 746 Bowdertown Road in Montgomery Township.
Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 was the primary unit battling that fire, which was believed to be accidental in nature.
Responding companies found the garage to be fully involved but were able to keep it from spreading to an adjacent house.
Rossiter and Indiana volunteer firefighters were put on standby, respectively, in Glen Campbell and Clymer.
Then on Sunday a combination of problems was found at the Embassy of Hillsdale Park nursing and rehabilitation facility along Mountain View Drive, about four miles from Saturday’s fire and also in Montgomery Township.
At 12:43 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Commodore, Clymer, Glen Campbell and Cherry Tree volunteer firefighters, as well as a Rapid Intervention Team from Hope and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Commodore Fire Chief Mark Riva said firefighters found a heater in the kitchen had burned up, after which as they sought to check out the electrical system they found smoke in the basement from the clothes dryer.
Riva said approximately 60 residents of the facility were evacuated and the building vented.