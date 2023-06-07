Two fires early Tuesday kept multiple fire companies from three counties busy along the Indiana-Armstrong county line.
Two fires early Tuesday kept multiple fire companies from three counties busy along the Indiana-Armstrong county line.
First, a fire swept through a sawmill on a private road off state Route 954, about 1½ miles east of Smicksburg.
That building was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Plumville District, Dayton District and Perry Township (Jefferson County) volunteer firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, along with Citizens’ Ambulance.
The second fire happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. along Barks Hill Road in Plumcreek Township.
On Facebook, Creekside Volunteer Fire Company reported that it was dispatched to assist the Elderton Volunteer Fire Company with a fully-involved fire at a fifth-wheel camper.
Originally, Creekside volunteers said, Plumville District and Rural Valley volunteer firefighters were listed as mutual aid.
However, ICEMA said it dispatched Creekside and Plumville at 3:27 a.m., as well as Citizens’ Ambulance, then Indiana Fire Association some 20 minutes later.
Rural Valley also responded, as did an air truck from Kittanning Hose Company Number 4.
Creekside volunteers said Plumville’s units were still working on the sawmill fire and had Creekside dispatched to fill as they had an extended estimated time of arrival.
In their Facebook post, Creekside volunteers said they found a fully-involved camper fire with heat damage.
Elderton volunteers arrived shortly thereafter.
Creekside said the Barks Hill Road fire was knocked down within five minutes as mutual aid arrived.
That company said the cause of the fire was undetermined as of Tuesday evening.
