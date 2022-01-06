BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP — Amid partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s — but with winds gusting well over 30 mph — Indiana County volunteers confronted their first brush fire of 2022 Wednesday along Smith Road in Blacklick Township.
Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company and Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:45 p.m.
On Facebook, Black Lick officials posted that it was a “controlled burn that jumped into a goldenrod field” and became a small active fire.
“Brush 144 (Black Lick) pulled its booster line to extinguish the fire and (Blairsville unit) 122 moved around the fire for positioning,” Black Lick firefighters posted.
Eventually, crews mopped up on the scene. Black Lick posted that its own Rescue 141 and Blairsville’s Engine 123 arrived on scene thereafter and were returned by Black Lick Chief Josh Hutcheson.