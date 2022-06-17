This week, the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Indiana County District Attorney’s Office announced, the first defendant to enter into a program for first-time drug and alcohol offenders successfully completed the program.
The program was organized earlier this year with a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to help provide early treatment for first-time offenders charged with less serious counts.
In this program, defendants charged with misdemeanors related to a drug and alcohol issue complete an assessment at the AICDAC and follow all treatment recommendations.
Further, they complete evidence-based treatment programs related to their specific offense, such as anger management.
The defendants pay restitution to the victim, all court costs and complete community service.
In March, a defendant charged with a low-level misdemeanor applied to participate in the program.
The victim, arresting officer and the District Attorney’s office approved of the admission.
The defendant completed the recommended drug and alcohol treatment along with all of the other conditions and their case was discharged.
Organizers said this evidence-based program provides for specific treatment for each defendant during their first arrest. The goal is that each successful graduate address the issue that brought them before the court and they never appear in the criminal justice system again.
As AICDAC and the District Attorney’s office observed, the defendant can move forward in life in a better way, the victim of the crime is made whole and there are no further victims down the road.
“This program is a win-win-win for our community,” District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said. “I appreciate all of the hard work that the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission provides for Indiana County. This program would not be possible without them.”
Anyone who is seeking drug or alcohol treatment for themselves or a loved one can contact AICDAC at (724) 463-7860.