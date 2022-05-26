NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Units from Indiana and Jefferson counties fought a fire Wednesday morning in a house trailer off U.S. Route 119 North.
Perry Township and Lindsey volunteer firefighters from Jefferson County joined Marion Center and Rossiter volunteers from Indiana County to deal with the blaze along Strange Acres Lane and Juneau Road in North Mahoning Township.
Upon arrival, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department described the matter as a working fire.
Those companies were dispatched along with Punxsutawney Ambulance and an Indiana County Team 900 unit at 7:38 a.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
There was no report of injuries.