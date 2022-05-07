Heavy rains caused flooding Friday afternoon and evening across Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.
A flood watch announced at 2 p.m. Friday became a flood warning at 7 p.m.
At that time, National Weather Service radar in Pittsburgh indicated persistent rain that had sent Two Lick Creek over its banks near Graceton.
Earlier in the day the National Weather Service reported 1.1 inches of rain at Yellow Creek State Park in Indiana County and 1.17 inches at North Apollo along the Kiskiminetas River in Armstrong County.
One unofficial observer posted on the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page that 1.12 inches of water had been measured in Marion Center.
“Roads are flooding quickly,” Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company in Young Township advised shortly after 6 p.m. — after it had gone once into Armstrong County for a pumping detail, and shortly before it would go on another.
“We can do nothing for flooded roads, so we have no choice but to close them,” Iselin-West Lebanon advised on Facebook. “Please think before you drive thru a flooded roadway. If you get caught up in flooded waters, you have now not only put yourself at risk, but first responders as well.”
The National Weather Service said a low pressure system would continue to generate areas of rain through Friday night.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Iselin-West Lebanon to Pond Drive in Kiskiminetas Township at 3:14 p.m., and then to Dime Road in Parks Township at 6:12 p.m.
Near U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong Township, observer Marquita Dixon posted video of a flooded Parkwood Road Friday evening on the Indiana, PA, and Surrounding Areas Scanner Radio Facebook page.
On a night when many were in town for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s commencement exercises, Bruno’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Indiana advised on Facebook, “To anybody that made a reservation for tonight we are closing for tonight due to flooding. Sorry for any inconvenience but we have no other option.”
Other problems reported by ICEMA late Friday included pumping details for Indiana Fire Association at 3:37 p.m. on South Sixth Street in White Township, at 5:32 p.m. on Windsor Avenue in White Township, at 5:41 p.m. on North 10th Street in Indiana, at 6:15 p.m. on Church Street in Indiana, at 7:31 p.m. on Water Street and Philadelphia Street, both in Indiana, and at 7:32 p.m. on Gorman Avenue in White Township.
Clymer Volunteer Fire Company was sent out for a pumping detail on Twenty-Four Road in Cherryhill Township at 5:08 p.m.
Other emergencies sent Creekside Volunteer Fire Company to Route 954 North in Creekside and 4:28 p.m. and Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department to remove a tree from Route 954 North in South Mahoning Township at 5:42 p.m.
Creekside volunteers also had a pumping detail at 7:30 p.m. on Second Street in Ernest.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was sent for a pumping detail on Ruth Drive in Rayne Township at 7:17 p.m.
More pumping details were called in to the Indiana County 911 center throughout the evening Friday, including at 8:21 p.m. call for Iselin-West Lebanon to stay in Young Township and deal with Iselin Road, and calls at about the same time for Indiana Fire Association to go to South Seventh Street and North Tenth Street in Indiana.
Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a pumping detail at 8:30 p.m. on Newport Road in Burrell Township.
The National Weather Service said near-flood conditions are forecast for Sunday and Monday for the Freeport lock and dam on the Allegheny River, and for Monday and Tuesday on Crooked Creek Dam near Ford City.