More than 3 inches of rain was reported by the National Weather Service in the Indiana area as well as some points south of Indiana, in the Homer City-Brush Valley area, and in Shelocta, West Lebanon, and some rural areas of eastern Armstrong County late Sunday and early Monday.

“Our door dam saved us again,” Indiana Councilman Donald Lancaster said on Facebook, as he showed how his home was protected from an overflowing Marsh Run. “As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the weather station at South Fourth and School (streets) recorded 3.78 inches of rain on Sunday. Between 8 and 10 p.m., the station recorded about 2.5 inches of rain.”