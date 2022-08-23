More than 3 inches of rain was reported by the National Weather Service in the Indiana area as well as some points south of Indiana, in the Homer City-Brush Valley area, and in Shelocta, West Lebanon, and some rural areas of eastern Armstrong County late Sunday and early Monday.
“Our door dam saved us again,” Indiana Councilman Donald Lancaster said on Facebook, as he showed how his home was protected from an overflowing Marsh Run. “As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the weather station at South Fourth and School (streets) recorded 3.78 inches of rain on Sunday. Between 8 and 10 p.m., the station recorded about 2.5 inches of rain.”
At least 13 pumping details were sent out by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency between 10 p.m. and midnight Sunday, with several more calls during the day Monday.
The first pumping detail at 10:04 p.m. sent Aultman volunteer firefighters to Route 217 North in Blacklick Township.
At 10:22 p.m. came the first of eight calls for Homer City Fire Department, with two overnight calls requiring assistance by Coral/Graceton and Black Lick volunteer firefighters.
Indiana Fire Association was called at 10:24 p.m. to Willow Avenue in Indiana Borough, Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company was sent at 10:27 p.m. to Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township, and Coral/Graceton Volunteer Fire Company was sent at 10:40 p.m. to Third Street in Center Township.
Bolivar volunteer firefighters also went to Jefferson Street in West Wheatfield Township at 10:48 p.m.. and Black Lick volunteer firefighters also went to Second Street in Center Township at 11:32 p.m.
Early Monday Coral/Graceton Volunteer Fire Company went to East Second Street in Center Township at 7:23 a.m. and Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department was called to Kukula Road in Brush Valley Township at 10:21 a.m.
There also was a dispatch of Clyde and Armagh/East Wheatfield volunteer firefighters to handle downed utility lines on Bowser Road in West Wheatfield Township at 3:35 p.m. Monday.
There wasn’t a similar volume of calls in Armstrong County, though around 5:30 p.m. Monday an electric pole caught fire on South Railroad Street in Gilpin Township.
On Monday, the U.S. Small Business Administration said businesses and residents affected by heavy rain and flash flooding on Aug. 5 may apply for low-interest disaster loans.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf dated Aug. 17, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA.
The declaration covers Westmoreland County and the adjacent counties of Indiana, Armstrong, Cambria, Allegheny, Fayette, Somerset and Washington in Pennsylvania.
To assist businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at St. Vincent College at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
It will be open until 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, operating until 4 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Interest rates are as low as 3.04 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 2.188 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.