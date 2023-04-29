On Friday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force handed down four sentences to three individuals on misdemeanor counts of indirect criminal contempt.
Two were handed concurrently to Gregory T. Kunkle, 47, of Indiana, who recently has been serving time in Indiana County Jail.
Both were for cases from this year. The two sentences each are for 20 days to six months additional time in the county jail, but with both sentences being paroled forthwith.
Richard C. Stern, 33, who also has been in the county jail, was sentenced to two to six additional months there.
In the other case before Force Friday, Jamaal King, 47, of Hatfield, Montgomery County, was placed on probation for six months.
All three individuals also were assessed costs and fines.
