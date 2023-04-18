A Ford City man was arraigned Monday morning on multiple charges stemming from an incident that began Friday at approximately 4 p.m. on state Route 156 in Armstrong Township, Indiana County.
Dean Eric McClafferty, 45, was placed by Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary DeComo in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $50,000, pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 25 at 1 p.m. before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said McClafferty failed to stop his 2015 Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle and a pursuit ensued, over off-road all-terrain-vehicle trails north of the juncture of U.S. Route 422 and Lawton Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
There, troopers said, the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle backed into a state police patrol car. State police said McClafferty was found to be in possession of a handgun without a license to carry and suspected drugs and paraphernalia.
Troopers said McClafferty was taken into custody and lodged in the Armstrong County Jail on unrelated warrants.
A docket posted after the arraignment showed McClafferty being charged with felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension, firearms to be carried without a license, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He also is shown being charged with three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, also possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a small amount of marijuana, two misdemeanor counts of tampering with physical evidence and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
McClafferty also is charged with multiple summary counts including careless and reckless driving.