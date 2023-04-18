A Ford City man was arraigned Monday morning on multiple charges stemming from an incident that began Friday at approximately 4 p.m. on state Route 156 in Armstrong Township, Indiana County.

Dean Eric McClafferty, 45, was placed by Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary DeComo in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $50,000, pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 25 at 1 p.m. before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.

