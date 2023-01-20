According to state records, the next scheduled court date for the eight defendants in the Hayden Garreffa kidnap-murder case will be on Feb. 28 at 1:15 p.m. before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
He will oversee the formal arraignment of Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Harmony Rhyne Hayward, 14; Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all of Johnstown; and Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Ind.