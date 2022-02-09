The former pastor of two Armstrong County-based parishes recently was placed on administrative leave by the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg in connection with allegations he committed inappropriate behavior involving a 19-year-old.
The diocese issued a statement to its employees and those of parishes in its four-county region, which also includes Indiana, that also was placed on the diocese’s website and digital news site:
“Bishop (Larry J.) Kulick asks that you be made aware of a new allegation made Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, against Fr. Douglas Dorula regarding inappropriate behavior involving a 19 year old.
“Following diocesan policy, the allegation was reported to Fayette County law enforcement officials and Fr. Dorula was immediately removed from ministry and placed on administrative leave.”
Dorula resigned his pastorates at Saints Cyril & Methodius Parish in Fairchance and St. Hubert Parish in Point Marion.
Dorula previously served from 2012 to 2019 as a pastor of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Kittanning Borough, and its sister parish, St. Mary, Mother of God, in Yatesboro in eastern Armstrong County.