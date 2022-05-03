A former Blairsville-area resident has been fined and placed on a year’s probation after pleading guilty to resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and summary counts of harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in a Sept. 1, 2021, incident in Burrell Township.
Matthew L. Tiger, 44, now listed as living in Tulsa, Okla., appeared Monday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force for sentencing.
State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Tiger resisted arrest when he was taken into custody, after he reportedly had caused a disturbance along Maple Avenue Extension.
Greenfield said state police were dispatched amid reports that Tiger was acting erratically, making threatening statements and alarming other people in the area.
Tiger eventually was apprehended after walking out into traffic and impeding oncoming vehicles at the intersection of Sharps Hill Road and Old William Penn Highway.
Greenfield said Tiger resisted arrest when taken into custody by a trooper and an officer with the Blairsville Borough Police Department.