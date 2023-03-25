A former Blairsville-area resident has been sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force to a year’s probation as well as some time on house arrest, and fines and costs for a 2021 case brought by state police at Troop A, Indiana, out of Conemaugh Township, Indiana County.
Victoria A. Reffo, 31, who now according to court records lives in Scottdale, Westmoreland County, agreed to plead guilty on May 6, 2022, to two misdemeanor counts, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana, and summary counts of driving an unregistered vehicle, improper parking and driving with a suspended license.