A former Commodore resident has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to a charge of possession of material depicting the exploitation of minors, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Wednesday.

Jeffrey Allen Sink, 56, appeared before Senior U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer, who was advised that in February 2018, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Homeland Security Investigations-Pittsburgh was advised that Sink, a convicted sex offender, was obtaining child sexual abuse material from a mobile communication application.

