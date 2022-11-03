A former Commodore resident has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to a charge of possession of material depicting the exploitation of minors, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Wednesday.
Jeffrey Allen Sink, 56, appeared before Senior U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer, who was advised that in February 2018, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Homeland Security Investigations-Pittsburgh was advised that Sink, a convicted sex offender, was obtaining child sexual abuse material from a mobile communication application.
On March 1, 2018, investigators spoke with Sink, who admitted that he utilized the internet to obtain child sexual abuse material.
Sink gave agents permission to look at his electronic devices, including a cellphone, which were on his person or in the truck that he had been driving when he arrived at the residence that day.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski, the case prosecutor, said investigators located videos and images of child sexual abuse material, which included toddlers and other prepubescent minors engaged in sexual acts with adults.
Judge Fischer scheduled sentencing for Feb. 27, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.
Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.