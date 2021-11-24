A former corrections officer at the Indiana County Jail has been admitted to the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program.
On Nov. 17, Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin issued an order granting the motion to admit Bradley S. Wholaver, 51, of Cherry Tree, who earlier had waived to trial charges he obstructed the administration of law or other government function by smuggling numerous boxes of nicotine pouches into the jail for inmates on multiple occasions.
Conditions include abstinence from alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs or narcotics — and a condition that he may have to take urinalysis tests.
He also has to comply with all assessments for drug-alcohol education and counseling as Court Reporting Network indicated, and as recommended by drug-alcohol service providers, according to a docket on the state’s court website.
Other conditions include doing 20 hours of community service work and to make certain required payments, including a $300 monthly fee.
Wholaver faced Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch in July and had a formal court arraignment Aug. 31.
He waived a number of charges to trial, including one charge filed by the state police Western Organized Crime Unit, but he also cited for incidents on various times and dates during his employment at the county jail.
Wholaver was represented before Martin by private Indiana attorney Robert Scott Muir.