A former corrections officer at the Indiana County Jail has waived a preliminary hearing before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on charges that he obstructed the administration of law or other government function, by smuggling numerous boxes of nicotine pouches into the jail for multiple inmates on multiple occasions.
While one charge was filed by the state police Western Organized Crime Unit, troopers said Bradley S. Wholaver, 51, of Cherry Tree, was cited for incidents on various times and dates during his employment at the county jail.
Wholaver is free on $500 unsecured bond following his appearance Monday before Welch.