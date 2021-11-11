A former corrections officer at the Indiana County Jail has been sentenced to two years in prison and 18 months supervised release on charges of conspiracy and accepting bribes to smuggle cellphones into the White Township facility.
Alex Lewis, 26, formerly of Home but also listed as residing in McDonough, Ga., was sentenced by Pittsburgh United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon, Acting U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Stephen R. Kaufman announced Wednesday.
During a plea hearing on July 15, Kaufman said, Lewis admitted that between June and August 2019 he accepted multiple bribes from Rashon Richardson, a federal detainee housed at Indiana County Jail pursuant to a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.
As part of the conspiracy, Kaufman said, Lewis admitted that Richardson used an intermediary outside ICJ to meet with him and pay bribes in the form of cash and, on one occasion, via a $400 payment to Lewis’ Cash App account.
In return, Kaufman said, Lewis smuggled multiple contraband cellphones into the jail for use by Richardson and other federal detainees housed there.
Lewis had been named on Nov. 13, 2020, in a five-count federal grand jury indictment along with Richardson.
Kaufman said Lewis requested a probationary sentence but Bissoon rejected that appeal, imposing instead a sentence consistent with federal sentencing guidelines.
“If the people we place in trusted positions cannot be trusted, the entire system breaks down,” Bissoon said.
As for Richardson, Kaufman said he has pleaded not guilty, and his case remains pending before Bissoon, adding that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. Kaufman said the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to Lewis entering his plea.
The acting U.S. attorney said Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County Jail also provided valuable assistance during the course of the investigation.