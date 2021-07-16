A former resident of Home pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of conspiracy and bribery of a public official before a U.S. district judge in Pittsburgh.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said Alex Lewis, 26, a former corrections officer at the Indiana County Jail, entered guilty pleas before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon.
Lewis had been named on Nov. 13, 2020, in a five-count federal grand jury Indictment along with Rashon Richardson, 30, a federal detainee housed at the county jail pursuant to a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.
“Mr. Lewis abused his position as a corrections officer to line his own pocket,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “By his actions today, he admits to failing to act with integrity.”
The FBI conducted the investigation leading to the indictments. The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County Jail also provided assistance during the course of the investigation.
Kaufman said Lewis admitted that between June and August 2019 he accepted multiple bribes from Richardson.
As part of the conspiracy, Lewis admitted that Richardson used an intermediary outside the Indiana County lockup to meet with Lewis and pay bribes in the form of cash and, on one occasion, via a $400 payment to Lewis’s Cash App account.
In return for the bribe payments, Lewis admitted smuggling multiple contraband cellphones into ICJ for use by Richardson and other federal detainees housed at the facility.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh said Richardson has pleaded not guilty, and his case remains pending before Bissoon.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan is prosecuting the two cases on behalf of the government.
Lewis’s “corrupt actions demonstrated his complete lack of integrity and compromised the security of the facility where he worked,” Kaufman said. “This office will continue to investigate and prosecute public officials who pursue self enrichment at the expense of their solemn duty to protect the community.”
The U.S. Attorney’s office said the law provides for a maximum sentence of not more than five years in prison for the conspiracy charge, 15 years for the bribery charge, and a fine of not more than $250,000 per count.