A former resident of Derry, Westmoreland County, has pleaded guilty to six counts of the nine for which he was indicted earlier this year by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, involving the sexual exploitation of minors.
United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Michael Wilson, 44, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised by Assistant United States Attorney Heidi M. Grogan that on multiple occasions during 2019 through May 15, 2021, Wilson attempted to and did use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce various minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct.
Further, Grogan advised the court, from September 2019 to October 2019, Wilson distributed visual depictions, namely images, in computer graphic and digital files, the production of which involved the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and, on May 15, 2021, Wilson knowingly possessed visual depictions, namely videos and images in computer graphic and digital files, the production of which involved the use of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Pending his sentence scheduled for March 30, 2023, at 11 a.m., Wilson remains detained.
Federal prosecutors said the law provides for a sentence of no less than 15 years up to life imprisonment and/or a fine of $2.5 million.
Chung said Homeland Security Investigations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State Police and the Derry Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the indictment.