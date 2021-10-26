UNIONTOWN — A priest who formerly served a regional Catholic parish in rural Indiana County has pleaded no contest to indecent assault charges that he repeatedly assaulted an altar boy at his next parish in Fayette County, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday.
Father Andrew M. Kawecki, 66, was arrested in August 2020 on charges that he sexually assaulted the boy multiple times at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance, Fayette County, starting in 2004 when the boy was 11, and lasting until the boy was 14 in 2007.
According to court records, Kawecki was to appear Monday before Fayette County Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Cordaro in her Uniontown courtroom for a pre-trial conference, in advance of a trial scheduled for next month.
Instead, the attorney general’s office said, Kawecki entered a plea that will require him to register as a sex offender for 10 years under Megan’s Law. Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye prosecuted the case, while Pittsburgh attorney Stephen S. Stallings represented Kawecki.
“We prosecute these cases because we have a duty to protect children, empower survivors to reclaim their own voice, and seek justice to move forward with the lives still in front of them,” Shapiro said in announcing the no contest plea.
Kawecki had been transferred by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg to Ss. Cyril and Methodius in 2004 from Church of the Resurrection, serving Ernest, Clymer, Glen Campbell, Heilwood and Rossiter, where he had served since 2002. The charges cited by Shapiro dealt with allegations made after he was transferred from Church of the Resurrection.
In 2007, Kawecki was transferred from Ss. Cyril and Methodius to the role of administrator at St. Hubert in Point Marion, Fayette County, after which he was transferred in 2013 to St. John the Baptist in Scottdale and St. Joseph in Everson, along the Fayette-Westmoreland county line.
Those were the parishes he was serving when the diocese removed him from ministry in May 2019.
“The allegation against Fr. Kawecki came through the Comprehensive Reconciliation Fund in May of 2019,” said Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.
“The Diocese of Greensburg immediately removed him from the parish and reported the allegation to ChildLine,” Miele continued.
“The diocese fully cooperated with the investigation. Bishop (Larry J.) Kulick is spending time today in prayer for all victims of child sexual abuse, in particular those hurt by anyone associated with the Church. He is undertaking the process of permanently removing Fr. Kawecki from the priesthood.”
Kawecki was identified following the release of the Grand Jury on Clergy Sexual Abuse in 2018, but was not named within the report. Shapiro’s office said that report has generated more than 2,000 tips, including information regarding this case.
Following the filing of charges, Shapiro said, an additional victim came forward detailing similar abuses by the defendant that occurred outside the statute of limitations. Shapiro’s office said those allegations were filed in a 404(b) motion during litigation of the case.
After he was installed as bishop in February, Kulick issued a statement regarding “Higher Standards of the Diocese of Greensburg.”
It read in part, “I want to acknowledge the sad historical reality of clergy sexual abuse.
I am deeply saddened by these horrific acts, have come face to face with survivors, and have listened to their stories in my time in diocesan ministry. The reality of each these survivors’ stories is heartbreaking. I sincerely apologize to the survivors of these heinous actions. I am committed to assisting survivors of abuse and doing all in my power to avoid any such situations in the future.”
Kulick went on to pledge to “work tirelessly with all of our key collaborators and advisory bodies to continue to follow the diocesan policies put in place by my predecessors as well as monitor the best ways possible to bring reconciliation and healing to those effected by these actions.”
He said he “will work tirelessly to monitor and update as necessary our safe environment policies and regulations to continue to ensure that our parishes and schools and organizations are the safest places for our children, youth and vulnerable adults.”
Miele said the diocese is asking “that if anyone suspects that a child, young person or vulnerable adult has been abused by any person at any time, the person should call PA ChildLine at 1 (800) 932-0313, no matter when or where the suspected incident might have occurred.”
The diocesan spokeswoman added, “we remind you that if you or someone you know has suffered abuse at the hands of anyone related to the Church, the diocese is here for you to offer support, counseling, spiritual guidance and pastoral care.”