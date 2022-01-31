A woman who had been on the state police, Troop A, Indiana County “Five Most Wanted” list has been sentenced to one to three years in a state correctional institution for possession with intent to deliver drugs.
Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, 33, of Coral, eluded arrest from Nov. 3, 2019, until June 18, 2020, when state police charged her with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver as well as three other offenses in White Township.
Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco also assessed costs and a fine in that case.
Mehalic also pleaded guilty to a separate misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
Bianco ordered her to pay costs and a fine and sentenced her in that case to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months.