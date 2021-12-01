A former inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove has been sentenced to three to six years of additional prison time for two counts of aggravated assault of corrections officers at the White Township facility.
David Tyrone Henry, 58, who is listed as an Indiana resident in court dockets, but now is at SCI Phoenix near Philadelphia, was sentenced Tuesday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
In September, Henry pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident 13 months before at Pine Grove.
According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., as corrections officers were preparing to remove materials in Henry’s cell that he was not permitted to possess, the defendant threw scalding hot liquid at them, causing minor burns on one of them.
“I want to thank each and every corrections officer that work in our prisons supervising inmates that needed to be removed from our community due to violent or repeat offenses,” Manzi said in a statement issued by his office. “You work a difficult job and my office appreciates what you do for our community.”
Manzi also lauded state police at Troop A, Indiana, for the investigation into that matter.
Henry was represented by Indiana County Public Defender John Robert Kalenish.