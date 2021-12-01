Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.