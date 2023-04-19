Court gavel 2

GREENSBURG — The former police chief in Seward Borough has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual extortion and official oppression in a case dating to February 2020 in New Florence Borough.

Before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, Robert Isaac Baldwin Jr., 52, entered guilty pleas Monday to a third-degree felony count of sexual extortion involving sexual conduct and/or nudity, and a second-degree misdemeanor count of official oppression involving an arrest and search.

