GREENSBURG — The former police chief in Seward Borough has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual extortion and official oppression in a case dating to February 2020 in New Florence Borough.
Before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, Robert Isaac Baldwin Jr., 52, entered guilty pleas Monday to a third-degree felony count of sexual extortion involving sexual conduct and/or nudity, and a second-degree misdemeanor count of official oppression involving an arrest and search.
He had been scheduled to go on trial Monday morning on eight counts including sexual extortion, obstruction of justice, hindering prosecution and four counts of official oppression.
In a statement, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said Baldwin was charged after two women came forward and accused him of using his position to gain sexual favors.
“Thanks to Pennsylvania State Police and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli, Robert Baldwin was held to the most serious charges and pled guilty,” Ziccarelli said. “By ensuring a guilty plea, this former public official meant to serve and protect his community was held accountable. We hope the victims in this case, and the entire community, feel safer.”
Baldwin was represented by New Kensington attorney Jaclyn Mariah Shaw.
Over the past two years since a preliminary hearing before Ligonier Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel, Baldwin has been free on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Court records do not give a sentencing date, though reportedly Bilik-DeFazio will hand down a sentence sometime this summer.