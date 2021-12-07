A former longtime Indiana Area School District teacher has been sentenced to 5 to 10 years in a state correctional institution after his guilty plea to one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age.
At sentencing Monday, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., said, county Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco also ordered that Patrick Joseph McKee complete sex offender treatment and register under Megan’s Law with the Pennsylvania State Police for the remainder of his lifetime.
In January of this year, McKee was arrested by Indiana Borough police on charges that he sexually assaulted a male over a period of several years, beginning when the victim was 13.
Manzi’s office said the victim provided information about assaults that took place in 2009, that were investigated by Detective John Scherf of the Indiana Borough Police.
It led to McKee entering a guilty plea on July 27.
“The victim and the victim’s family have endured the trauma of this crime for a long time,” Manzi said. “It is never easy for a victim to come forward in a case like this, especially when the victim is a minor and the perpetrator is a person in the position of authority.”
The district attorney went on to say, “when the victim was prepared, the victim came forward and stood strong through the investigation and prosecution of this case.”
He applauded the victim and the victim’s family “for coming forward, supporting each other and bringing this awful crime to light.”
McKee was represented by Greensburg attorney Jason Nicholas Huska.