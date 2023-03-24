gavel.jpg

BLAIRSVILLE — A preliminary hearing has been continued for a month for a West Wheatfield Township woman charged with stealing $50,000 meant to pay for a Florida trip by the United High School marching band.

Lara Lee Brown, 55, who has a New Florence mailing address, has posted $100,000 bond and been released from Indiana County Jail as she awaits that hearing before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.

