BLAIRSVILLE — A preliminary hearing has been continued for a month for a West Wheatfield Township woman charged with stealing $50,000 meant to pay for a Florida trip by the United High School marching band.
Lara Lee Brown, 55, who has a New Florence mailing address, has posted $100,000 bond and been released from Indiana County Jail as she awaits that hearing before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
An investigation by state police at Troop A, Indiana, led to Brown being charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, by deception and by failure to make required disposition of funds, as well as receiving stolen property.
Her hearing was rescheduled from Wednesday until April 26 at 11 a.m.
The discovery of the missing funds ended four years of efforts by 134 students to raise money for a Florida band trip, but another door opened quickly after that.
A week after United officials told parents and students that a planned March 30 field trip to Disney World would not happen as scheduled, they said one nearby district “really took a chance and stepped forward,” inviting United band members to travel to Florida alongside members of the Penns Manor Area High School band.
A joint trip by Penns Manor Area and United band members is scheduled for April 10-15. The students will be back from Florida some 10 days before Brown’s hearing.
Meanwhile, United Music Booster President Melanie Brilhart is continuing “an official, school sanctioned, music booster sanctioned GoFundMe fundraiser,” aiming to raise $50,000 to cover expenses “including the final trip payment.”
So far, the fundraiser has drawn 18 donations totaling $1,205.