A former White Township resident has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Johnstown to a pair of drug-related offenses.
Ahmed Doumbia, 28, appeared Monday before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson to admit to conspiring to distribute mixtures that contained detectable amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine.
He also pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering.
Assistant Western Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. said the case he prosecuted for the government is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation involving the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the FBI, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, state police and Indiana Borough Police Department.
Bernard said the crimes in question happened between July 5, 2018, and May 5, 2020.
Gibson scheduled sentencing for June 9 at 10:30 a.m. in the Johnstown courthouse. Under federal sentencing guidelines, Doumbia could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison, fined up to $5 million, or both.