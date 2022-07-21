A former White Township resident has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Johnstown to a total of 97 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on his convictions of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine base, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Wednesday.
Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Ahmed Doumbia, 28.
Federal prosecutors said Doumbia, from on or about July 5, 2018, to on or about May 5, 2020, conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine, and to commit money laundering.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the case as a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation, involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and well as the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Indiana Borough Police Department.