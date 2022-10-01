The first night of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s homecoming was relatively quiet, though four arrests were reported.
Michelle Fryling, in her role as Indiana Area Collaborative Team public information officer, said there were no incidents of significant concern while the Homecoming concert was going on, drawing some 2,000 people to the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, but police were active and visible throughout the community.
However, State Police at Troop A, Indiana, had one incident at 11:23 p.m. Thursday, as a trooper from Troop A, Greensburg, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Sixth Street at Philadelphia Street, Indiana Borough.
Troopers said the front seat passenger, identified on a court docket as Devante Ayquill Chance, 30, of Norristown, Montgomery County, was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Norristown for a failure to appear regarding a weapons violation.
During the encounter, according to the I-ACT PIO report, Chance fled from the scene and a foot pursuit ensued. Several troopers pursued the suspect, who was apprehended following a successful Taser deployment. Troopers said the male was then found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Chance was processed and lodged in the Indiana County Jail on the arrest warrant, and arraigned at 6 a.m. Friday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana, and evading arrest, as well as a summary count of restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
According to court records, Chance is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Welch on Monday at 10 a.m.
Indiana Borough Police Department responded to 36 calls for service and arrested three people for driving under the influence and related traffic offenses.
IUP Police reported a notable increase in foot and vehicular traffic in and around campus, and responded to 16 calls for routine service.