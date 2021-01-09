Four dogs perished in a fire that destroyed a two-story house along Third Street in Ernest, Creekside Volunteer Fire Company Chief Cody Hitchings said Saturday morning.
Hitchings said a wood burner just installed by the homeowner is believed to be the cause of the fire discovered around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The Creekside fire chief said the homeowner is devastated.
Nobody was home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported, but a family of five is believed to be affected.
“This house was not an easy fight,” Marion Center volunteer firefighters posted overnight on Facebook.
Creekside was the first to respond. Hitchings said his volunteers remained on the scene until 5 a.m. Saturday.
Marion Center’s department was dispatched at 9:42 p.m., 10 minutes after the first alarm was sent out by Indiana County Emergency Management to Creekside as well as Indiana Fire Association Company No. 2, Clymer Volunteer Fire Company, the county’s Rapid Intervention Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
“Crews arrived to find a (heavily) involved house fire and went to work,” Marion Center’s post continued.
Between 10:30 and 11 p.m., the Indiana County 911 dispatchers sent Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department to stand by for Creekside volunteers, and Commodore Volunteer Fire Department to stand by for Marion Center.
Marion Center firefighters posted that crews were on the scene for approximately six hours overnight, battling the fire but also working to keep it from spreading to neighboring houses.
At the height of the fire, Creekside posted that Main Street (Route 110) was closed from Mine Hill Road to Third Street and asked motorists to “please avoid the area.”