A Blairsville man given probation last month for possession of drug paraphernalia in Indiana County is among four people facing charges filed by the state police Troop A Greensburg Crime Unit for allegedly conspiring to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Meanwhile, a Blairsville woman was also charged as part of that ring faces a separate — and longer — set of charges in Westmoreland County.
Steven R. Aukerman, 27, was sentenced to probation on Oct. 7 by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
According to court records, he is at large and has what is listed as an “inactive” case for which he would face a preliminary hearing before Hempfield Township Magisterial District Judge Scott A. Fanchalsky.
Aukerman faces five third-degree felony counts, three of conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking of movable property, and one each of receiving stolen property and criminal use of a communication facility, as do Debbra Lynn McAdams, 56, also of Blairsville; William J. Glover III, 25, of New Florence; and Vince Lamar Skillings, 44, of Derry.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, a spokesman for state police in Troop A at Indiana, said McAdams was recently charged by Tpr. Daniel Poponick of the Troop A Greensburg Crime Unit for her involvement in the theft of catalytic converters. McAdams also awaits a preliminary hearing before Allegheny Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Cheryl J. Peck-Yakopec on 28 third-degree felony counts, 14 of theft by unlawful taking of movable property, seven of criminal mischief where property was damaged, and seven of receiving stolen property, all allegedly committed in October.
She also faces a third-degree misdemeanor count of loitering and prowling at nighttime. The charges before Peck-Yakopec were filed by state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley.
In the case before Fanchalsky, McAdams, Glover and Skillings all are listed as having “active” dockets — meaning all have been arraigned — and hearings are scheduled for Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. in the Hempfield Township magisterial district court.
McAdams is free on $40,000 unsecured bond, while Skillings is free on $50,000 unsecured bond, but Glover is in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond.