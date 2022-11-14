handcuffs.jpg

A Blairsville man given probation last month for possession of drug paraphernalia in Indiana County is among four people facing charges filed by the state police Troop A Greensburg Crime Unit for allegedly conspiring to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

Meanwhile, a Blairsville woman was also charged as part of that ring faces a separate — and longer — set of charges in Westmoreland County.