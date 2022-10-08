gavel.jpg

Another in a list of 15 drug suspects included in a roundup last December wound up in Indiana County Common Pleas Court Friday, but in a separate case stemming from a traffic stop in May by Indiana Borough Police Department.

Lamar Virgil Clemons, 37, of the Chevy Chase Heights section of White Township, entered a guilty plea before Judge Michael T. Clark to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

