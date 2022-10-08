Another in a list of 15 drug suspects included in a roundup last December wound up in Indiana County Common Pleas Court Friday, but in a separate case stemming from a traffic stop in May by Indiana Borough Police Department.
Lamar Virgil Clemons, 37, of the Chevy Chase Heights section of White Township, entered a guilty plea before Judge Michael T. Clark to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was sentenced on the DUI count to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail, and to a year’s probation on the drug paraphernalia count. Clark also assessed a fine and costs.
Clemons also faces felony counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and crack cocaine in a case that was included by the Indiana County Drug Task Force in a list issued by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
According to court records, his next day in court will be for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 16 before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Clemons was one of four defendants facing sentencing Friday for possession of paraphernalia.
Steven R. Aukerman, 27, of Blairsville, faced Bianco on Friday, while Lauren E. Shirley, 32, of Indiana, and Preston L. Fordyce, 56, of Penn Run, faced Clark.
All three were placed on a year’s probation and assessed costs and fines.