RAYNE TOWNSHIP — A motorist was airlifted to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash that tied up U.S. Route 119 North in area of Chambersville Road for much of the night Saturday into early Sunday.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department said the vehicle sheared an electric pole, causing an eight-hour shutdown of the roadway.
Marion Center and Creekside volunteer firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
At 8:16 p.m., Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was assigned to set up a landing zone along Route 119 for a medical helicopter.
State police from Troop A, Indiana, also were dispatched. Details were not available as of Sunday night.
The crash capped a day of accidents tackled by state police and other first responders in Indiana County.
Indiana Fire Association was called to two of those accidents, at 3:27 a.m. on Route 119 South and at 9:05 a.m. on Philadelphia Street, both in White Township.
Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company and Blacklick Valley Ambulance were called to another accident, at 6:17 p.m. Saturday along on Route 422 East in Pine Township.