200249331-001

Auctioneer banging gavel, (Close-up)

 Photodisc

A series of decisions occurred Monday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court:

• Jacob M. Weber, 36, of White Township, was sentenced by Judge Michael T. Clark to up to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, followed by 12 years’ probation (two years apiece on three counts of endangering the welfare of children, plus one year apiece on counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering, and three counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana).