A series of decisions occurred Monday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court:
• Jacob M. Weber, 36, of White Township, was sentenced by Judge Michael T. Clark to up to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, followed by 12 years’ probation (two years apiece on three counts of endangering the welfare of children, plus one year apiece on counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering, and three counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana).
The sentence also covered three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and included court costs and fines for three of the offenses.
• Gregory S. Gardner, 44, of White Township, was placed on probation for two years and assessed costs and a fine for a 2022 second-degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault by Clark.
• Roger D. Martin, 53, of White Township, was sentenced to 98 days to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail by Judge Gina R. Force for a 2022 first-degree misdemeanor count of possession of a prohibited offensive weapon. He was paroled forthwith, and also assessed costs and a fine.
• Kevin T. Albright, 50, of Indiana, was sentenced by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to concurrent sentences of five years’ probation for 2020 cases of forgery, tampering with evidence, unsworn falsification, failure to pay taxes, bad checks and a summary count regarding conduct.
He also was assessed fines, costs and restitution.