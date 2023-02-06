All three Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges were on the bench Friday for a series of sentences:
• Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Luke B. Lundberg, 31, of Clymer, to five years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a third-degree felony count of driving under the influence.
• Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Bradley M. Yakimovich, 26, of Blairsville, to two years’ probation for two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
• Clark sentenced Shawn C. Sinclair, 43, of Graceton, to one year’s probation for a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lundberg, Yakimovich and Sinclair all were assessed costs and fines.
• President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Tanessa D. Oliver, 39, of Coatesville, Chester County, to pay court costs for a 2019 misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.