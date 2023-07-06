Four sentences were reported so far this week in Indiana County Common Pleas Court, three on Monday:
• Adrian I. Wise, 21, now residing in the State Correctional Institution at Marienville, was sentenced by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to three to 12 additional months there for a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He also was assessed a fine and court costs.
• Michael J. Davis Jr., 27, now residing in the State Correctional Institution At Houtzdale, was sentenced by Bianco to an additional six months to two years there for a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault. He also was assessed a fine and court costs.
• Brian R. Stile, 49, of Pittsburgh, was committed by Judge Gina R. Force to a term of five months to two years less a day in the Indiana County Jail for a third-degree felony count of theft of lost property. He then was paroled forthwith, placed on probation for two years to run consecutively to parole, and asssessed court costs, a fine and restitution.
• On Wednesday, Bianco sentenced Ashley M. Henry, 39, of Clymer, to two consecutive terms of 90 days’ probation for two counts apiece of harassment and disorderly conduct.
