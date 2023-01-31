Four sentences were recorded Monday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court:
• President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Nathaniel F. Wilson, 35, of Butler, to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Wilson also was sentenced to a year’s probation to run consecutively to parole, was assessed costs and a fine, and was ordered to report to the county jail on Feb. 8.
• Bianco added six to 12 months to the State Correctional Institution sentence of Kenneth Parker, 22, who was residing in SCI-Chester, for a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
• Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Emmanuel O. Fayemi, 25, of Scottdale, Westmoreland County, to six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
Fayemi was paroled forthwith and placed on probation for three years to run consecutively to parole. He also was assessed fines for both counts.
• Glenda M. Nihal, 49, of Dayton, Armstrong County, was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force to probation for two years for a third-degree felony count of retail theft.
Force added the restrictive condition of having Nimal serve three consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.