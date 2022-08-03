A North Mahoning Township woman has been sentenced to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for endangering the welfare of children.
Brittany M. James, 31, who has a Punxsutawney address but recently has been in the State Correctional Institution at Cambridge Springs, pleaded guilty on May 10 to one first-degree misdemeanor count, stemming from an incident on July 10, 2021.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark then paroled her forthwith, and placed her on one year’s probation to run consecutively to parole.
It was one of four sentencings for guilty pleas announced by Indiana County authorities Tuesday. The others were before Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force:
• Ryan McManus, 30, a resident in the State Correctional Institution-Forest in Marienville, was sentenced to two and a half to five years in the state prison system for a first-degree misdemeanor count of procuring a weapon behind bars.
He was also ordered to pay costs and a fine.
• Beverly D. Jones, 45, of Indiana, was placed on probation for five years with the restrictive condition of serving three consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.
• Damon C. Froum, 20, of Black Lick, was placed on probation for a year and ordered to pay costs and a fine for a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.