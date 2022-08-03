Court gavel

A North Mahoning Township woman has been sentenced to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for endangering the welfare of children.

Brittany M. James, 31, who has a Punxsutawney address but recently has been in the State Correctional Institution at Cambridge Springs, pleaded guilty on May 10 to one first-degree misdemeanor count, stemming from an incident on July 10, 2021.

