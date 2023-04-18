Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock is issuing a pair of reminders about ongoing prohibitions on county property.
For one, under a 2008 ordinance, no motor vehicle shall be permitted in any park unless registered with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or another state, and displays current registration and valid inspection for such vehicle.
That includes operating recreational vehicles and trailers in areas other than those established or designated area for those purposes, and operating any unregistered vehicle or recreational vehicle trailer.
Anyone violating that ordinance is liable, upon conviction thereof at a summary proceeding, to pay a fine of not less than $25 nor more than $300, and/or up to 10 days in Indiana County Jail.
Anyone who has removed, destroyed, damaged, defaced, or befouled the County-owned or leased properties or the contents thereof is liable to pay restitution to the County of Indiana in addition to any fine.
Also, pedestrians are prohibited from standing or occupying the Allen Bridge over Two Lick Reservoir and Allen Run in Cherryhill Township. No person is allowed to traverse by foot traffic or occupy by standing, jumping from, lying on or otherwise using the bridge, except for emergency crossing and crossing by vehicular traffic.
Violators are liable to pay a fine not exceeding $1,000, as well as costs of prosecution, and/or to be imprisoned for no more than 10 days.