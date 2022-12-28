CORAL — Despite a quick response from multiple companies, a garage is a total loss and a nearby house sustained minor damage to its siding in a fire late Tuesday along Cedar Street in the village of Coral in Center Township.
Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company posted that it had been dispatched at 10:15 p.m. and was on scene minutes later.
“Fire Chief Logan Dellafiora had already established command and crews from Engine 161 went to work,” Coral-Graceton firefighters posted on Facebook, “while First Assistant Chief Evan Bertig stretched a preconnected line from Engine 161 to the fire with firefighter Dakota Endress.”
Dellafiora instructed Tony Dellafiora, engineer of Engine 161, to use the deluge gun to attack the fire, while a preconnected line then was used for a continued fire attack while cooling exposures and extinguishing other debris and equipment fires near the structure.
Other arriving crews from the Coral-Graceton station and mutual aid companies from Black Lick, Homer City, Blairsville and Aultman assisted with operations, overhaul and ventilation.
“We thank our volunteers, assisting companies, and community for their help,” Coral-Graceton’s company posted.
The Coral fire was one of several Tuesday night in Indiana and neighboring counties.
At 7:30 p.m., Marion Center Volunteer Fire Company returned to a fire scene along Richmond Road in Grant Township.
It initially was reported by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Tuesday afternoon as a debris fire but MCVFD later posted that it was a vacant structure burning.
Meanwhile, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department was put on standby at 7:31 p.m., as New Alexandria volunteer firefighters were taking on a blaze in that Westmoreland County borough.
And Glen Campbell and Cherry Tree volunteer firefighters were dispatched to assist with fighting a structure fire along Covered Bridge Road in Clearfield County.