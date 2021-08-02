ARCADIA — Firefighters from three counties were called out Sunday night to a fire along Route 286 in Montgomery Township.
It started out at 8:49 p.m. as a call for an controlled burn at a property between Glen Campbell and Arcadia, but according to accounts it then spread to a garage on the property.
At 8:56 p.m. Commodore and Cherry Tree volunteer firefighters were called to the scene, followed at 9:10 p.m. by the Burnside Volunteer Fire Company from Clearfield County.
Moments later, Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to standby in Cherry Tree.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.