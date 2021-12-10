ELDERTON — A garage and convenience store just north of Elderton in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, was extensively damaged by a fire Wednesday night.
A state police fire marshal has been brought in to investigate the fire at MBC Auto, formerly known as K&S Crossroads but recently under a new ownership, along Route 210 between Routes 422 and 2003.
Elderton Second Assistant Chief Lesa Kepple said the fire was contained to the center of the complex, which was a total loss, while the convenience store portion incurred smoke damage.
She said the auto body end of the complex was virtually untouched, by a fire that brought out multiple companies beginning at 5:53 p.m. with Armstrong County dispatching Elderton volunteer firefighters.
No injuries were reported.
Others were sent from both sides of the Armstrong-Indiana county line, with Armstrong dispatching Kittanning Township, Rural Valley and Burrell Township (Armstrong County) volunteer firefighters and Kiskiminetas Township for its air truck.
Indiana County dispatched Indiana, Plumville District, Creekside and Iselin/West Lebanon volunteers to assist at the scene of the fire, and Marion Center, Parks Township and Coal Run/McIntyre were sent for standby duties.
For a time, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews shut down Route 210 between Route 422 and Route 2003, while Elderton police shut down what’s known as the Old Elderton Hill, officially Old Elderton Road that has its juncture with Route 210 at MBC Auto.
Kepple said firefighters remained on scene until 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.