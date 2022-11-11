Court gavel 2

As expected, a hearing for seven adults alleged to have kidnapped and murdered Hayden Garreffa, 19, of Buffington Township, was continued until Nov. 22 at 11 a.m.

Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee rescheduled the hearing that first was scheduled for Thursday but followed her cancellation of a hearing Tuesday on just the kidnapping charges.

