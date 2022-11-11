As expected, a hearing for seven adults alleged to have kidnapped and murdered Hayden Garreffa, 19, of Buffington Township, was continued until Nov. 22 at 11 a.m.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee rescheduled the hearing that first was scheduled for Thursday but followed her cancellation of a hearing Tuesday on just the kidnapping charges.
The suspects are Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Ind.; and Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21, Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18, Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18, and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all of Johnstown.
They were arrested along with a 14-year-old female, who was charged as a juvenile with kidnapping and is being detained in a juvenile detention facility.
In each adult case, bail was denied, though Alvarez has sought a hearing in Indiana County Common Pleas Court in a bid to reverse that denial.
The state courts website lists defense attorneys for all the adult defendants except Wadsworth.