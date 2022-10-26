State police in Troop A confirmed Tuesday that Hayden Garreffa was kidnapped Thursday from his grandmother’s home in Buffington Township, driven two miles away to a rural area in Brush Valley Township, and stabbed multiple times in the upper body, neck and head.
Eight suspects now are in custody, including six adults and a 14-year-old girl from Johnstown and another adult from the state of Indiana, charged so far with kidnapping to facilitate a felony, though some also are charged with conspiracy.
All the adults are being held without bond in Indiana County Jail, while the 14-year-old girl is in the custody of Indiana County juvenile court officials.
“Criminal homicide charges will be filed pending further investigation,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police at Troop A barracks in White Township and Ebensburg.
Greenfield said Garreffa, 19, had been living in the Ebensburg area but recently was staying with his grandmother. He said Garreffa was autistic, and was taken away without his cellphone and medication, both of which “he never would have left behind.”
He said Garreffa was kidnapped around 2 p.m. Thursday by a group traveling in a red 2001 Dodge Caravan. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. determined that the time of Garreffa’s death was 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Greenfield said his body was found hidden in the brush along Oneida Mine Road in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County.
The state police spokesman said a personal grievance may have been involved, but added he had “no intention to say more about motives” at this time.
“Keep in mind that a family is dealing with a situation that is unimaginable,” said Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., who with First Assistant District Attorney Dennis J. Clark, and state police Troop A Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph A. Loughran, Criminal Investigation Section Commander Lt. Christopher J. Terrana and Indiana Commander Lt. Richard O. Quinn joined Greenfield for a news conference at the Indiana station in White Township.
Those now in custody, all arraigned within a 48-hour period by Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, are the unnamed 14-year-old as well as Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Ind.; and Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all of Johnstown.
Most of the arrests occurred in Cambria and Indiana counties, but Greenfield said one adult and the juvenile were taken into custody in Allegheny County. Edwards was the last to be arraigned, Monday night before Steffee who scheduled preliminary hearings for all the suspects for Nov. 8 at 9 a.m.
“There are no additional suspects,” Greenfield said, reiterating his earlier report that there was no additional danger to the public.
Tuesday would have been the day Garreffa, who had addresses in Lilly, Cambria County, as well as Buffington Township, Indiana County (not East Wheatfield Township as earlier reported by state police), would have faced a formal court arraignment on several felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an arrest on July 18 in Pine Township, on the Indiana side of the Cambria County line.
A reporter asked about those charges, including felony child pornography and misdemeanor corruption of minors counts Garreffa had waived to Indiana County Common Pleas Court, but Greenfield said, “we are not going to speak to any prior incidents.”
Greenfield and Manzi also reiterated that the investigation is continuing, asking anyone who thinks they may have additional information to offer to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
Garreffa’s disappearance and death prompted one of his aunts to set up a GoFundMe page.
Contributions continue to that page set up to cover funeral expenses. As of Tuesday evening there had been 95 donations totaling $5,535, including one $1,000 donation and one for $500, toward what by late Tuesday was a goal of $6,000.
State police said funeral services have been entrusted to Harris Funeral Home in Johnstown, but no notice had been posted on that funeral home’s website as of late Tuesday.