Seven adults alleged to have kidnapped and murdered Hayden Garreffa, 19, of Buffington Township, likely will spend the holidays in Indiana County Jail.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee continued a hearing scheduled Tuesday for the defendants in the kidnapping and murder of Garreffa until Jan. 13 at 9 a.m.
The suspects are Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Ind.; and Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21, Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18, Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18, and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all of Johnstown.
State police in Troop A said Garreffa was kidnapped Oct. 20 from his grandmother’s home in Buffington Township, driven two miles away to a rural area in Brush Valley Township, and stabbed multiple times in the upper body, neck and head.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said that’s where the body of Garreffa was located by investigators on Oct. 22 at approximately 4 a.m.
The seven adults were arrested along with a 14-year-old female, who was charged as a juvenile with kidnapping and is being detained in a juvenile detention facility.
In each adult case, bail was denied, though Alvarez sought unsuccessfully in Indiana County Common Pleas Court to reverse that denial.
The state courts website lists defense attorneys for all the adult defendants except Wadsworth.