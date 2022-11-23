Missing East Wheatfield Twp. youth found dead

Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police

Seven adults alleged to have kidnapped and murdered Hayden Garreffa, 19, of Buffington Township, likely will spend the holidays in Indiana County Jail.

Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee continued a hearing scheduled Tuesday for the defendants in the kidnapping and murder of Garreffa until Jan. 13 at 9 a.m.