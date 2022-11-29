A Johnstown teenager previously charged as a juvenile in the kidnapping and murder of a Buffington Township man now has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide in the matter.

On Tuesday, state police at Troop A, Indiana, and Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced the filing of charges as an adult against Harmony Rhyne Hayward, 14, in the Oct. 20 death of Hayden Robert Garreffa.