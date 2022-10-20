Jacquelyn Christine Mehalic

Jacquelyn Christine Mehalic

GoFundMe said family members have launched fundraisers for the two women killed when they were caught in the gunfire of a Saturday night incident near Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh’s Central North Side.

A GoFundMe spokeswoman said pages have been set up for 59-year-old Betty Averytt and 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic, who died along with 20-year-old John Hornezes in an incident still under investigation by homicide detectives from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.