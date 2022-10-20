GoFundMe said family members have launched fundraisers for the two women killed when they were caught in the gunfire of a Saturday night incident near Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh’s Central North Side.
A GoFundMe spokeswoman said pages have been set up for 59-year-old Betty Averytt and 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic, who died along with 20-year-old John Hornezes in an incident still under investigation by homicide detectives from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
Bridgette Kreamer-Mehalic, of Coral, organized the fundraiser on behalf of her daughter Jacquelyn.
“My daughter Jacquelyn was killed by a bullet through her heart, standing at a bus stop,” Kreamer-Mehalic posted.
“She was an innocent victim of a drive-by shooting. She was 33 years old and a mother of four children who will grow up without the love, security, influence and kindness of their mother.”
Furthermore, she posted, her daughter did not have life insurance and she does not have the money for her daughter’s final arrangements.
As of late Wednesday, 96 donations had been received, totaling $4,425 of a $7,500 goal.
“Please, if you have anything you can spare, it would be appreciated,” Kreamer-Mehalic posted. “If you don’t, please say a prayer ... because those are appreciated, too.”
One can access the page by going to gofundme.com and searching for Jacquelyn Mehalic.
Laronda Averytt organized a fundraiser for Betty Jean Averytt, “a beloved mother, sister and friend to many,” whose life “was mercilessly taken along with two other victims on Saturday, Oct. 15, during a shootout on the north side of Pittsburgh.”
Laronda said she is seeking to raise contributions to provide Betty Jean with a memorial service on Nov. 8.
As of late Thursday, $2,533 had been raised in 46 donations on the Averett page toward a goal of $10,000.