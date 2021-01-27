CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Graceton man has been jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond on charges that he assaulted a 51-year-old Graceton woman during a domestic incident around 10 p.m. Sunday along Second Street, according to police.
At Troop A, Indiana, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Larry N. Dunlap had been taken into custody on felony aggravated assault and other charges.
He said Dunlap and the woman began an argument over methamphetamine, which led to a physical incident. Greenfield said the woman was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where she since has been released.
Dunlap was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee, who set bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 9 at 11 a.m.