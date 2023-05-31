State Police_0618.jpg

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Graceton woman is free on $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing next week on charges involving the theft of more than $50,000 in funds from a veterinary practice.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Tuesday that Michelle D. Bowman, 46, was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.