CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Graceton woman is free on $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing next week on charges involving the theft of more than $50,000 in funds from a veterinary practice.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Tuesday that Michelle D. Bowman, 46, was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.
Troopers said Bowman was arraigned Thursday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. June 6.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the owner of Frazer Veterinary Hospital, 33 Six Flat Road, Graceton, reported to state police on Feb. 1 of this year that Bowman, a former employee, had stolen money from the practice.
Greenfield said an internal investigation showed that Bowman committed the thefts over several years by deleting electronic invoices and removing the same amount of cash from the cash drawer, thus resulting in a balance at the end of Bowman’s shifts.
Following a review of financial records, state police said, Bowman was believed to have stolen in excess of $50,000 from the practice between 2013 and 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.