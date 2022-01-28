State police at Troop A, Indiana, is seeking information regarding a residential burglary that occurred early Thursday at a residence along state Route 580 in Green Township.
Spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said an unknown suspect or suspects entered an unlocked, detached garage and stole a 2017 Polaris RZR utility vehicle with a plow, as well as a chainsaw, a weed trimmer and gas cans.
In a report released by Greenfield, Trooper Logan Small said the victim related that he discovered that someone pulled the pull cord on the automatic garage door opener and opened the garage door.
The utility vehicle, a 2017 Polaris RZR 570s, is described as black and red, with a six-foot yellow moose plow on the front of it, as well as a front windshield, roof and mess doors.
Also taken were a Stihl Farm Boss chain saw and weed eater, and two 5-gallon blitz gas cans.
Greenfield said anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or suspects is asked to contact Small at (724) 357-1960.